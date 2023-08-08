Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,960.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,960.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $340,834.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,046,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $24,864,156.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

