Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amarin by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Amarin by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 2,144,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.76.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

