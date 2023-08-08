Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 10,850 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,124,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after buying an additional 105,192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 682,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 419,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 729,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSM. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

