Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 11,700 Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Stock Performance

Genasys stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

About Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 41.10%. Research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.