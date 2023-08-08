Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 38,274 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NU opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.