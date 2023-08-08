Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 163.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 43,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.