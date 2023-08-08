Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ardelyx by 1,245,571.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,217 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,609 shares of company stock worth $260,506. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.