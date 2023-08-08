Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3,360.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,320,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 2,253,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,166,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,212,000 after buying an additional 2,176,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.