Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $180,000 Holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,899,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 455,145 shares of company stock worth $1,443,114 in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

