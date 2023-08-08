Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 804,077 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after buying an additional 1,609,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,483 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

