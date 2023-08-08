Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $107,000 in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 115.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 461,856 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VirnetX by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 780,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VirnetX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VirnetX

In other VirnetX news, CEO Kendall Larsen bought 104,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $46,874.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 772,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,471.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 129,166 shares of company stock valued at $57,625 over the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VirnetX Stock Down 4.4 %

VirnetX Company Profile

NYSE VHC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

