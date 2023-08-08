Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $134,000 in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Modiv during the second quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Modiv by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Stock Performance

NYSE MDV opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a PE ratio of -85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Modiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Modiv Announces Dividend

Modiv ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modiv Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

About Modiv

(Free Report)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.