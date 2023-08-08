Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $61,000 in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $392.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Free Report ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGB. StockNews.com cut Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

