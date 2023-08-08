Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

GMRE stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $674.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 262.50%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

