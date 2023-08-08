Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

