Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Rafael during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rafael by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rafael stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Rafael ( NYSE:RFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 2,813.93%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

