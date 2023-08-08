Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

XWELL Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ XWEL opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. XWELL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 87.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XWELL, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

