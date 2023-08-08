Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $78,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director John Owen Brennan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ImmunityBio news, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

See Also

