Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 3,907 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3,013.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,163 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,175,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 876,923 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,502,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 180,587 shares during the period. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

