Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.