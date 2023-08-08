Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,721,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

