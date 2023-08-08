Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 10,976 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $722.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

