Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 18,557 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CION Investment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in CION Investment by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CION Investment Trading Up 0.2 %
CION opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $601.70 million, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at $681,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
CION Investment Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
