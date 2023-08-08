Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 33,733 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,733 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at VAALCO Energy

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.46. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

