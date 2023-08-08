Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 60,350 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 777.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 564,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Ring Energy Price Performance

REI opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $413.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 41.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,826.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

