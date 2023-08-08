Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.35%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

