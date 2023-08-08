Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $283.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

