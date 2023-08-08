Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erasca alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at $50,589,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERAS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERAS

Erasca Stock Performance

Erasca stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.