Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 711,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $1,471,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 262,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,852,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

