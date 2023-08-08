Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 68,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 260,928 shares of company stock worth $1,678,812. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GLDD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 2.1 %

GLDD opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

