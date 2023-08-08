Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allbirds by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Trading Down 2.9 %

BIRD stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.76. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIRD

Allbirds Profile

(Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.