Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after buying an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after buying an additional 142,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,467,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,790,000 after purchasing an additional 685,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

