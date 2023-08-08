Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

GOOGL opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

