InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 5,800 ($74.12) and last traded at GBX 5,788 ($73.97), with a volume of 97534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,658 ($72.31).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,080.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.76) to GBX 5,390 ($68.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.68) to GBX 6,200 ($79.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,886.25 ($75.22).

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,514.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,459.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,470.52.

Insider Activity at InterContinental Hotels Group

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($68.63) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,587.86). Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

