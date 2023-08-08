Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading 3% Higher After Earnings Beat

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.06. 33,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 387,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TILE

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Interface by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Interface by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Interface by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $594.60 million, a P/E ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.