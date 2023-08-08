International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

