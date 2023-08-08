International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298,921 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

