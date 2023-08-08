Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,805,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4,081.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,285,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,918 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

