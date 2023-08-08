Investec Group (ITCFY) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) is one of 262 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Investec Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Investec Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Investec Group Competitors 1025 2847 2888 7 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 334.43%. Given Investec Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investec Group N/A N/A 1.41 Investec Group Competitors $2.99 billion $825.75 million 278.42

This table compares Investec Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Investec Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Investec Group. Investec Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Investec Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investec Group N/A N/A N/A Investec Group Competitors 39.46% 9.53% 0.88%

Dividends

Investec Group pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Investec Group pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investec Group rivals beat Investec Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts. It also provides specialist banking products and services comprising private banking products, such as property finance, lending, savings, foreign exchange, private capital, life assurance and investment products, and transactional banking services; deposit raising, treasury solutions, and investment related activities; corporate and investment banking products, including lending, advisory, hedging, cash deposits and savings, and equity placement services to government, institutions, corporates, private equity, and intermediaries. Investec Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

