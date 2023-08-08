Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,982 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,508 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,548,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

