iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,616,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.55.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.