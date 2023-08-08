iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

