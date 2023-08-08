iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,732.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

