iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

