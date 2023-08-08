iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

