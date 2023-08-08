iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after acquiring an additional 595,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after acquiring an additional 766,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the period.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.17.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.