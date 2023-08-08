ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of ITT by 151.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITT opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.