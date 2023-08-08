Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,837 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $209,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

