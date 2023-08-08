Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59. 569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

