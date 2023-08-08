Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,586,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

